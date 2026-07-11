Missouri declared a state of emergency after historic flash flooding forced hundreds of rescues across south-central and southeastern Missouri, including helicopter evacuations of campers in Reynolds County.

Gov. Mike Kehoe issued the order after storms dropped 6 to 12 inches of rain in parts of the state, overwhelming roads, homes, campgrounds and river corridors. The governor’s office said the emergency declaration activated Missouri’s emergency operations plan so state agencies could coordinate more quickly with local responders.

The clearest local impact came near Lesterville, where more than 200 children and staff at Camp Taum Sauk were airlifted by Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopters after access roads washed out, according to AP. The camp later thanked emergency crews on Instagram, writing that responders helped keep its community safe.

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Flooding also hit campgrounds and roads along the Black River. Local reporting said rescue crews responded to stranded campers, impassable bridges and evacuation needs in Reynolds County, while Crawford County officials reported a missing woman after flooding in the Davisville area.

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for the Black River near Annapolis and warned motorists not to drive around barricades or through flooded roads.

Social reaction across local Facebook, Instagram and Reddit posts focused on whether children were safe, which campgrounds were affected, where shelters were open and how quickly rescue crews could reach stranded residents.

The story is not only about rainfall totals. It is about family reunification, local access and emergency response in communities where flooded roads can quickly isolate residents.

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