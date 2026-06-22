A Missouri judge has restored access to medication abortion by striking down a broad range of abortion restrictions that she found violated the state’s voter-approved constitutional protections.

Jackson County Circuit Judge Jerri Zhang ruled that numerous abortion regulations conflicted with Amendment 3, the constitutional amendment approved by Missouri voters in 2024 that established a right to reproductive freedom. The ruling removes several restrictions that abortion-rights advocates argued made access to care difficult despite the constitutional change.

The most immediate consequence is the return of medication abortion services. Planned Parenthood affiliates say they will once again prescribe abortion pills in Missouri, marking the first time patients have had access to medication abortion in the state since 2018.

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The decision follows years of legal and political conflict over abortion access. Missouri became the first state to implement a near-total abortion ban after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in 2022. Voters later approved Amendment 3, restoring constitutional protections for abortion rights and triggering new legal challenges over existing state restrictions.

Supporters of abortion rights described the ruling as enforcement of the will of Missouri voters, while opponents vowed to continue challenging abortion access through courts and future ballot measures. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is expected to pursue additional legal action.

The ruling has an immediate impact on healthcare access while setting up another phase in Missouri’s post-Dobbs legal battle. A future constitutional amendment proposal could again ask voters to revisit abortion rights in the state.

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