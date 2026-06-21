A Missouri judge has delivered another major victory for abortion-rights advocates, ruling that multiple state abortion restrictions violate the constitutional amendment approved by Missouri voters in 2024.

Jackson County Circuit Judge Jerri Zhang’s ruling invalidates numerous restrictions, including Missouri’s 72-hour waiting period, and clears the way for medication abortion services to resume in the state for the first time since 2018.

The decision is the latest development in a legal and political struggle that began after Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, a constitutional amendment protecting reproductive freedom and abortion access through fetal viability. The amendment passed despite Missouri having one of the nation’s strictest abortion bans after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

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The broader significance extends beyond abortion policy. The case increasingly centers on a constitutional question: when voters amend the state constitution directly, how much authority remains for lawmakers to preserve restrictions that conflict with that amendment?

Supporters of abortion rights argue the ruling enforces the will of voters expressed in the 2024 election. Opponents contend state officials should continue defending regulations they say protect patient safety and unborn children.

The legal battle is unlikely to end with this ruling. Appeals are expected, and Missouri lawmakers have already advanced a proposed constitutional amendment that could appear before voters in 2026 and reverse key portions of Amendment 3.

That means Missouri remains one of the nation’s most consequential abortion battlegrounds, where the next phase of the fight may be decided not only in courtrooms but again at the ballot box.

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