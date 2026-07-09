Sen. Mitch McConnell’s prolonged absence from Washington is creating a budget problem for Senate Republicans as the Trump administration pushes for a major Pentagon funding increase.

McConnell, 84, has been hospitalized since June 14 and has not released a public statement, photo or video since then, according to AP. His office has said he continues to improve and is working with staff, but has not provided detailed information about his condition.

The absence matters because McConnell sits on the Senate Appropriations Committee and leads the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee. The Trump administration has asked Congress for an additional $87.6 billion in supplemental funding for the Pentagon and other agencies, largely tied to needs from the Iran conflict.

Republicans hold only a one-seat edge on the Appropriations Committee. Without McConnell, the panel can split evenly if Democrats oppose a bill. Tied committee votes generally stop legislation from advancing.

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Democrats have objected to higher defense spending unless domestic programs receive comparable increases. Bloomberg Government reported that Republicans canceled planned spending bill action in June because McConnell’s absence left them short of votes if Democrats stayed opposed.

The broader deadline is approaching. Congress returns from recess Monday and faces a Sept. 30 deadline to fund the government for fiscal 2027. If lawmakers cannot pass full spending bills, they will likely need a temporary funding measure to avoid a shutdown.

The health issue is also drawing public pressure. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asked McConnell to update constituents, saying voters deserve transparency about his ability to serve.

For now, the practical consequence is plain. McConnell’s absence has turned a personal health matter into a Senate math problem, with defense spending, domestic funding and shutdown timing all tied to whether Republicans can move bills through committee.

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