Sen. Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized weeks after his office first confirmed he was admitted June 14, and the lack of detail about his condition is now driving political pressure for a fuller public update.

McConnell’s office says the Kentucky Republican is continuing his recovery, improving, and working with staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session. But the office has not released a diagnosis or timeline for his return. ABC News also reported that EMS audio from June 14 described responders going to McConnell’s Washington home for an unconscious person who appeared to be in cardiac arrest, though the audio did not directly name McConnell.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

Senate Republican leaders John Thune and John Barrasso say they have spoken with McConnell, and former aide Scott Jennings posted that he spoke with him as well. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has requested a public update, saying Kentuckians deserve clear communication about McConnell’s ability to serve.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →