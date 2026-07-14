Mitch McConnell said a fall led to his recent hospitalization and confirmed that he is not ready to return to Senate voting while he recovers from pneumonia and continues rehabilitation.

The Kentucky Republican said he was briefly unconscious after the June fall. AP reported that McConnell said doctors found no broken bones, concussion, heart attack, stroke, tumors or hemorrhages. Reuters reported that his office attributed a separate physician statement to the attending doctor, saying McConnell developed pneumonia while hospitalized and was treated with antibiotics.

McConnell has moved to a rehabilitation center and is focusing on physical therapy and strategies to reduce future falls. He said he remains in touch with Senate colleagues and staff, but he will not return to the Senate floor to vote yet.

The political consequence is immediate. Reuters reported that McConnell’s absence, combined with the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham, effectively leaves Republicans with a narrower 51 seat Senate majority. That could complicate defense legislation, Russia sanctions, a lapsed FISA program, government funding work and confirmations of Trump administration nominees.

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The update also followed weeks of public speculation and pressure for transparency. AP reported that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had asked McConnell to provide a public update in a transparent manner.

Social reaction did not end with the statement. X trend coverage described mixed reaction, while Daily Beast reported that figures including Laura Loomer, Jason Chaffetz and Kylie Jane Kremer questioned the released photo and called for video or metadata. Those claims should be treated as documented reaction, not evidence about McConnell’s medical condition.

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