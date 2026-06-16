Sen. Mitch McConnell was hospitalized Sunday morning, prompting renewed attention to the Kentucky Republican’s recent health challenges.

McConnell’s office has not disclosed why he was admitted, saying only that he is receiving excellent care. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Monday that he spoke with McConnell and described him as “dialed in” and closely following Senate business. McConnell’s office later added that the senator remains fully engaged with staff on Senate and Kentucky matters.

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The hospitalization comes after several years of highly visible health incidents. McConnell suffered a concussion and broken ribs after a 2023 fall, experienced two widely publicized freezing episodes later that year, suffered additional falls in 2024 and 2025, and spent more than a week hospitalized earlier this year for flu-like symptoms.

Although no diagnosis has been released, the latest hospitalization is drawing national attention because McConnell remains a major Senate figure even after stepping down as Republican leader and announcing he will retire when his term ends in 2027.

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