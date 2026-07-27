Sen. Mitch McConnell remains absent from in-person Senate work as new scrutiny builds over the votes he has missed since a reported fall sent him to the hospital in June.

McConnell’s office released a new update saying the Kentucky Republican is still in rehabilitation and has not been medically cleared to leave the facility and return to the office. The Office of the Attending Physician said he has been undergoing multiple daily physical therapy sessions intended to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls.

The update follows McConnell’s earlier statement that he fell at home, was briefly unconscious and later dealt with a mild case of pneumonia. Axios reported that McConnell said he did not suffer a heart attack or stroke.

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Senate voting records show McConnell has repeatedly been listed as “Not Voting” on roll calls since mid-June, including votes on June 15, June 23, July 13, July 14, July 20 and July 22. Multiple outlets have reported that his missed-vote total has reached 38.

The practical consequence is larger than attendance. NOTUS reported that McConnell’s absence has complicated Senate work on the farm bill and government funding negotiations.

The public pressure has also grown. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the situation is “not normal” and questioned whether Congress needs clearer transparency rules for lawmakers who miss extended time while still holding office.

McConnell’s allies have emphasized recovery, not resignation. His office says he remains engaged while in rehab, and AP reported he intends to complete his current Senate term, which ends in January.

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