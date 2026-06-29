Sen. Mitch McConnell’s condition remains unclear more than two weeks after he was admitted to a hospital, and the lack of a public update is drawing renewed attention online.

A spokesperson told WLKY there were “no updates at this time” regarding McConnell’s condition. His office has said the Kentucky Republican is still working with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters, but it has not disclosed why he was hospitalized, whether he remains hospitalized or when he may return to regular public Senate activity.

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Reaction across social platforms has centered on well-wishes, transparency questions and speculation about McConnell’s ability to finish his term. Those posts show public interest, but they do not establish any medical fact.

The immediate voting impact is limited because the Senate is currently in pro forma sessions with no business expected. Regular business is scheduled to resume July 13.

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