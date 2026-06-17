The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, according to economist Mohamed El-Erian, despite ongoing political and market pressure for cuts. El-Erian told Fox Business that new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh faces a difficult challenge: balancing inflation concerns against demands for easier monetary policy.

Markets have largely priced in no change to rates, meaning investor attention is shifting toward Warsh’s guidance on future policy. Recent inflation readings remain above the Fed’s long-term target, making immediate cuts difficult to justify despite calls for lower borrowing costs.

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For consumers, a steady-rate decision means mortgage rates, credit card costs, and auto loan financing are unlikely to see meaningful relief in the near term. Businesses hoping for cheaper financing may also have to wait.

The broader economic question is whether inflation continues cooling. If it does, pressure for future cuts could grow. If inflation remains stubborn, the Fed may maintain higher rates longer than many investors anticipated.

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