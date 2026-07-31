Mortgage rates rose to their highest level in a year this week, adding another obstacle for homebuyers as inflation concerns returned to the center of the housing market.

Freddie Mac said the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate reached 6.66 percent as of July 30, up from 6.58 percent one week earlier. The 15-year fixed rate rose to 6.04 percent from 5.96 percent.

CBS News reported that the increase followed the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold its benchmark rate steady while investors reacted to renewed inflation pressure tied to Middle East tensions and energy costs. The Fed said Wednesday that inflation remains above its 2 percent goal and cited supply shocks, including energy, as part of the pressure.

Mortgage rates do not move directly with the federal funds rate. They tend to follow bond-market expectations, especially the 10-year Treasury yield. That means rates can rise even when the Fed does not hike if investors expect inflation to stay elevated.

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The cost difference is not theoretical. On a 400,000 dollar 30-year mortgage, principal and interest would be about 2,571 dollars a month at 6.66 percent. That is about 21 dollars more than at last week’s 6.58 percent rate and about 61 dollars more than at the 6.43 percent rate recorded earlier in July.

The story is drawing moderate social attention. Freddie Mac posted the latest rate on X, and national media accounts including PBS NewsHour and CNN amplified the 6.66 percent figure. That reaction supports the story’s visibility, but the verified stakes remain economic rather than viral.

For buyers, the next question is whether inflation data and bond yields ease enough to pull rates lower. For now, higher borrowing costs are keeping affordability pressure near the center of the housing debate.

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