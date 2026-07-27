NASA astronaut Chris Williams returned to Earth Sunday with two Russian crewmates, ending a 241-day mission aboard the International Space Station.

Williams landed with Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev aboard the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft near Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. NASA said the crew completed 3,856 Earth orbits and traveled more than 102 million miles during the eight-month mission.

The landing closed another long-duration stay on the orbiting laboratory, where crews conduct science, technology demonstrations and maintenance while researchers study how humans and equipment perform in space for extended periods.

The practical consequence is larger than a successful landing. NASA says the station helps the agency understand and overcome the challenges of human spaceflight while building toward long-duration missions to the Moon under Artemis and eventually Mars.

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AP reported that Williams will continue to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, while the cosmonauts return to Star City near Moscow. The mission was Williams’ first spaceflight, while Kud-Sverchkov completed his second.

The return also carried social momentum. NASA’s indexed X activity showed live coverage and welcome-home posts drawing broad attention, including one landing livestream post shown with about 1.1 million views and a welcome-home post shown with about 239,000 views.

The next step is medical evaluation and readjustment to gravity, a routine but important part of returning from months in microgravity.

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