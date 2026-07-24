National Democrats are adding another $11 million to North Carolina’s 2026 U.S. Senate race, escalating an already expensive fight over a Republican-held seat that could help decide control of the chamber.

WRAL reported that Senate Majority PAC, a super PAC aligned with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, is increasing its commitment behind Democrat Roy Cooper to about $42 million. The money is expected to support television and digital advertising in Cooper’s race against Republican Michael Whatley.

Axios reported the North Carolina buy as part of a broader $54 million Democratic push targeting four Republican-held seats, with additional spending planned in Ohio, Iowa and Alaska. Axios listed the North Carolina reservation at $42.5 million and reported that Senate Majority PAC expects to make more reservations before Election Day.

The practical consequence is straightforward. North Carolina is no longer just a state race. It is one of the national pressure points in the fight for Senate control.

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The new money comes as Cooper has led Whatley in fundraising and several polls. WRAL reported Cooper raised $14.8 million from March through June, compared with $5 million for Whatley. But Republican outside money is also significant, with the Senate Leadership Fund previously pledging at least $71 million to help Whatley.

Polling has varied. Spectrum News reported a Catawba College and YouGov survey showing Cooper at 48 percent and Whatley at 34 percent among likely voters in June. WRAL reported a more recent Public Policy Polling survey showed Cooper’s lead at 4 points.

The race is already being framed around affordability. Cooper and Democratic allies are tying Whatley to Trump, tariffs, higher costs and Medicaid cuts. Whatley has responded by attacking Cooper over taxes and accusing him of favoring government bureaucracy over taxpayers.

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