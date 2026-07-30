NATO aircraft were scrambled after a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile crossed into Polish airspace during a major Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine, according to NATO and Polish officials.

The missile crashed in a rural area of Poland’s Lublin province. Officials reported no casualties in Poland, but the incident triggered NATO air and ground defenses and renewed concern that Russia’s war against Ukraine could spill further into alliance territory.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the missile was armed and probably Russian, while also stressing that officials had no reason to believe Poland was the intended target. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he spoke with Tusk and described the airspace violation as another reckless act tied to Russia’s war.

The Poland incident unfolded during one of Russia’s large overnight barrages against Ukraine. AP reported that more than 70 missiles and more than 280 drones were launched, killing at least 10 civilians and injuring more than 50. Ukrainian officials said the attack hit several regions, including Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Kherson.

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Russia’s Defense Ministry said it targeted Ukrainian air bases, arms factories, military telecommunications, logistics facilities, drone sites, and missile-related production facilities. Ukrainian officials said civilians and homes were hit.

The practical consequence is escalation management. A missile entering NATO airspace does not automatically trigger a wider war, but it raises pressure on Poland and NATO to show readiness while avoiding unsupported claims about intent.

It also gives Ukraine a clearer argument to make to allies. Kyiv can now say that more air defense support is not only about protecting Ukrainian cities but also about reducing the risk to NATO’s border states.

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