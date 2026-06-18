Nearly 12,000 residents in the Spokane area were ordered to evacuate as the rapidly growing Upriver Fire swept through Beacon Hill under dangerous wildfire conditions.

Officials said the fire expanded quickly Tuesday as strong winds pushed flames toward residential neighborhoods. Hundreds of homes were threatened, prompting Level 3 evacuation orders across a large section of eastern Spokane.

Spokane County Fire District 9 and state resources launched an aggressive air-and-ground response while emergency managers opened shelters for displaced residents. Utility providers also shut off power in some areas as a precaution.

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Fire officials urged residents not to return to evacuation zones, warning that traffic congestion can hinder firefighting operations and put lives at risk.

The fire became one of the largest immediate public-safety events in the Spokane area this wildfire season because of the number of residents affected and the proximity of the flames to populated neighborhoods. Officials continue to monitor changing weather conditions that could worsen fire behavior.

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