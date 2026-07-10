New video showing Lorenzo Salgado Araujo leaving home before he was fatally shot by an ICE officer is sharpening demands for transparency in Houston, where family members, protesters, advocacy groups, and elected officials are pressing federal agencies to release evidence.

The Houston Chronicle reported that security footage posted by Salgado Araujo’s son showed him loading his van with coffee and lunch before backing out of the driveway at 5.54 a.m. About an hour later, an ICE officer shot him in Magnolia Park.

DHS says officers were conducting an immigration operation and were looking for another person when they saw a white van and believed someone inside resembled the target. According to AP, DHS says Salgado Araujo rammed an ICE vehicle and tried to run over an officer before the officer fired. His family disputes that account and says he was driving a construction crew to work.

The evidence fight is now the center of the story. AP reported DHS said the officers involved were not wearing body cameras, and no official footage of the shooting has been released.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

Four Houston Democrats sent a letter demanding an independent investigation, preservation of evidence, unedited footage, and answers about the operation, including whether ICE had a warrant and who authorized the stop.

Public reaction has moved beyond online discussion. Reuters reported more than 1,000 protesters marched near the shooting site before a candlelight vigil. Local officials and groups including LULAC and the Texas Civil Rights Project have also called for transparency or outside review.

The practical consequence is larger than one case. If federal agencies retain control over key evidence after a fatal local shooting, Houston residents may have limited ability to evaluate whether deadly force was justified.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →