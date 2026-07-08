A Rochester, New York, man is suing DHS and ICE officials after federal agents allegedly went to his home and later tried to contact him at a New York City hotel over an email criticizing then acting ICE Director Todd Lyons.

David Streever’s lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, says the agents’ warning notice violated his First Amendment rights and chilled lawful political speech. The complaint says Streever sent the email in January after controversial ICE operations in Minnesota, then received the warning months later while he was traveling abroad with his daughter.

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The case asks a judge to declare Streever’s speech protected and block officials from taking further action tied to the email. DHS has denied trying to suppress free speech and says ICE investigates credible threats against employees and officers.

The lawsuit now gives a broader legal question to a high signal immigration story. When does federal threat investigation become unconstitutional retaliation?

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