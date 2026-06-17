California Gov. Gavin Newsom is accusing President Donald Trump of placing him on a political “hit list” and using the Department of Justice to investigate him and his wife.

In a video statement and social media posts, Newsom said federal agents have questioned people connected to his family and former staff. He argued investigators are searching for a crime rather than pursuing evidence of one. The governor framed the effort as political retaliation tied to his public criticism of Trump and speculation that he could seek the presidency in 2028.

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The DOJ has not publicly confirmed the details of the alleged investigation, and no public evidence has been released showing Trump personally directed investigative activity. Reports indicate inquiries involving people around Newsom have existed for some time.

The dispute has generated substantial online discussion and intensified an already combative relationship between the California governor and the president. The broader question is whether the episode becomes a debate over political retaliation, DOJ independence, or both.

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