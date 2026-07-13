Pennsylvania Sen. Nick Miller is pressing Senate Republicans to schedule votes on data center regulation bills, arguing that the state needs stronger guardrails before rapid AI-driven development shifts costs onto residents.

Miller’s call comes after several data center bills passed the Pennsylvania House and moved to the Senate. HB 1834 would create statewide rules for commercial data centers, assign duties to the Public Utility Commission, create energy-related accounts, set clean firm energy and disclosure requirements, and impose penalties. The bill passed the House 104 to 95 and was referred to the Senate Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure Committee.

The policy fight centers on a practical question for Pennsylvania households. Data centers can require major electricity infrastructure, and lawmakers are debating whether those costs should be absorbed by developers, utilities, or ordinary ratepayers.

Miller said the projects should not come at the expense of higher utility bills, strained infrastructure, or communities being left out of the process. His push also covers HB 2496, which would allow municipalities to pause data center proposals while updating zoning rules, and HB 2650, tied to stricter development standards. HB 2496 passed the House 201 to 1, while HB 2650 passed 134 to 68.

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Public concern is already visible. WHYY reported that local residents have spoken against data center projects at hearings, especially in eastern Pennsylvania. Social posts from lawmakers and advocacy groups have also focused on electricity bills, water use, and opposition to unchecked development.

Industry groups are pushing back on targeted regulation. The Data Center Coalition told WHYY it is open to special utility rates requiring large users to pay for grid upgrades, but opposes singling out data centers and warned strict requirements could move projects elsewhere.

The next question is whether Senate Republican leaders allow the bills to move. Until then, Pennsylvania’s data center rules remain unsettled as demand for AI infrastructure grows.

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