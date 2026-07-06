Nigel Farage is facing renewed questions over financial support allegedly provided by George Cottrell, a longtime associate of the Reform UK leader who was previously convicted of wire fraud in the United States.

The Sunday Times reported that Cottrell funded support connected to staffing, security, social media work and accommodation before Farage was elected MP for Clacton in 2024. Reuters reported that Liberal Democrat MP Josh Babarinde referred the matter to Parliament’s standards watchdog, while Farage and Reform UK deny wrongdoing.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The key issue is whether any benefits should have been declared under House of Commons rules. New MPs are required to register current financial interests and certain benefits received in the 12 months before election.

The controversy adds to separate scrutiny of a £5 million gift linked to crypto investor Christopher Harborne, putting Reform UK’s political finance under sharper pressure.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →