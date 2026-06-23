As the Obama Presidential Center opens to the public in Chicago, one of its lead engineers is defending the project against a wave of criticism aimed at its signature museum tower.

Chris Bird, a structural engineer who helped design the building, told Fox News Digital that the unusual architecture was intentional and reflected former President Barack Obama’s desire to create something visually bold. Bird specifically worked on the tower’s upper section, which incorporates large letters drawn from Obama’s speeches and wraps them around the building’s exterior.

The 225-foot structure has become the most debated feature of the center. Critics have described it as a “concrete nightmare,” a “monstrosity,” and even compared it to a prison. Some architecture commentary has nicknamed it the “Obamalisk.”

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Supporters see it differently. Visitors attending opening events described the center as futuristic and inspiring, while local architecture advocates argue that the building’s impact is better understood in person than through widely circulated photographs.

The debate extends beyond aesthetics. The Obama Center represents one of the most ambitious and expensive presidential legacy projects ever built, making its design an unusually visible symbol of Obama’s post-White House identity. Critics question whether the tower feels welcoming, while defenders argue its monumental scale was necessary for a museum intended to commemorate the nation’s first Black president.

Bird said the completed structure now serves as a landmark for Chicago’s South Side and rejects the suggestion that it is a failure. Whether the building ultimately joins the ranks of celebrated civic architecture or remains divisive may depend on how public opinion evolves once more visitors experience the campus firsthand.

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