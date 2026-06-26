Former President Barack Obama said Donald Trump’s repeated focus on him is “strange,” joking during an appearance on the All the Smoke podcast that he has “a room”, even “a suite”, in Trump’s head.

Obama’s comment came after he was asked about Trump continuing to bring up him and his family years after Obama left office. Obama said that when he was president, he did not have time to dwell on his predecessor because the job required attention to immediate problems.

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The sharper point was not just personal. Obama argued that a president who is focused on a former president is not focused enough on the American people or the work of governing.

The comment adds another public moment to the long-running Obama-Trump rivalry, which has included Trump’s repeated attacks on Obama’s policies, legacy and public image. Obama’s response is likely to travel widely because it combines a memorable quote with a broader question about presidential priorities.

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