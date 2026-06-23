The opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago has reignited debate over one of the project’s most controversial features: its 225-foot museum tower.

Structural engineer Chris Bird, who designed the tower’s distinctive speech-wrapped upper section, pushed back against critics who have described the building as a “concrete nightmare” and a “monstrosity.” Bird said the design reflects former President Barack Obama’s desire to create a bold architectural statement and argued that the building serves as a visual anchor for the campus.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The tower has divided opinion since designs first became public. Some critics compare it to a prison or oversized monument, while supporters describe it as striking, futuristic, and uniquely suited to a presidential museum.

The dispute reflects a larger conversation about how presidential legacies should be represented in public architecture and whether bold civic buildings ultimately win acceptance over time.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →