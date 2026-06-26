Former President Barack Obama said Donald Trump’s repeated focus on him is “strange,” turning a podcast question about Trump’s attacks into a broader criticism of presidential priorities.

Obama made the comments during an appearance on All the Smoke, where he was asked about Trump continuing to bring up him and his family years after Obama left the White House. Obama joked that he has “a room”, even “a suite”, in Trump’s head, according to multiple reports on the interview.

But Obama quickly moved from humor to governing. He said that when he was president, he did not have time to worry about what his predecessor said or did because the job required constant attention to difficult problems.

That is the real news value of the exchange. Obama was not only mocking Trump. He was arguing that presidential focus matters, and that repeated public fixation on a former president can become a visible sign of misplaced priorities.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The comment lands inside a long-running political rivalry. Trump has repeatedly attacked Obama’s record, including the Iran nuclear deal, and has used social media to criticize Obama’s legacy. Mediaite reported that Trump has also shared inflammatory Obama-related posts, including an edited image of Obama’s presidential library as a dumpster.

Trump’s defenders would likely argue that criticism of Obama is tied to real policy disputes, not personal fixation. That distinction matters. Obama’s “obsession” claim is his interpretation, not an independently proven fact.

Still, the exchange is likely to spread because it gives Democrats a concise way to frame Trump’s Obama references, not as strength, but as distraction. The next question is whether Trump or the White House responds directly, which could extend the story beyond a podcast clip into another round of national political messaging.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →