An official assessment commissioned for the UK government warns that Heathrow Airport’s proposed third runway could have significant adverse effects on the health and wellbeing of up to 3 million nearby residents. The report cites potential impacts from increased aircraft noise, air pollution, housing pressures, transport disruption, reduced access to services, and broader environmental concerns.

The findings arrive as the government launches a consultation on a revised policy framework designed to support Heathrow expansion. Ministers argue the project could create tens of thousands of jobs, improve connectivity, and boost economic growth. Heathrow executives have described the runway as critical infrastructure for Britain’s future competitiveness.

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Opponents, including environmental groups and local campaign organizations, say the report confirms longstanding concerns about the project’s effect on surrounding communities. The debate now centers on whether promised economic benefits outweigh health, environmental, and quality-of-life costs for residents living under current and future flight paths.

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