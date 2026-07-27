Oil prices dropped sharply after a pause in fighting between the United States and Iran raised hopes that the conflict may not immediately trigger a deeper disruption in global energy supplies.

Reuters reported Brent crude fell around 6 percent to about $90.93 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate dropped about 5.6 percent to $84.33. AP reported Brent for September delivery down 4.9 percent to $92.02 and U.S. crude down 5.6 percent to $84.34.

The decline followed fears that fighting could disrupt shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints. Oil had climbed earlier as traders priced in the risk of restricted supply and higher transport costs.

For U.S. consumers, the practical consequence is straightforward. Lower crude prices can reduce pressure on gasoline, freight, airline fuel, and inflation expectations. That matters because energy costs can move quickly through household budgets and business expenses.

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Markets also responded beyond oil. Reuters reported global stocks and bonds rallied as lower crude prices eased inflation concerns, while Gulf stocks mostly advanced on hopes that regional tensions could cool.

But the relief trade has limits. Reuters also reported concerns about continued attacks on Saudi oil facilities, and market commentary on X focused on whether the ceasefire would hold and whether the Strait of Hormuz was genuinely returning to normal traffic.

That makes this a fragile market move rather than a settled reset. If shipping routes reopen and fighting stays paused, oil could keep giving back its war premium. If the pause breaks, crude could rebound quickly.

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