Oil prices jumped after President Donald Trump said the ceasefire deal with Iran was “over,” reviving fears that renewed attacks near the Strait of Hormuz could threaten global energy shipments.

Market reports showed crude prices rising roughly 5 to 6 percent as traders responded to the possibility of further disruption in one of the world’s most important energy routes.

The practical concern is bigger than one trading day. The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow passage between Iran and Oman that carries a major share of global oil. EIA says flows through the strait averaged 20.9 million barrels per day in the first half of 2025, about 20 percent of global petroleum liquids consumption.

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That is why threats to ships in the area can move prices quickly. Even if oil keeps flowing, higher perceived risk can raise insurance costs, delay cargoes and add a premium to crude markets. Those costs can eventually filter into gasoline, diesel, freight and consumer prices.

The political stakes are also immediate. Trump framed the U.S. position as a response to Iranian aggression and denied that he was seeking a broader war, according to Fox News coverage.

Social reaction spread quickly across X and Reddit, where posts focused on oil prices, stock-market pressure, fuel costs and whether shipping through Hormuz can remain reliable if the ceasefire collapses.

The next test is whether the conflict stays limited or forces more vessels, insurers and energy buyers to treat Hormuz as a higher-risk route.

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