Rep. Kevin Hern won the Republican nomination for Oklahoma’s open U.S. Senate seat Tuesday, taking a major step toward succeeding former Sen. Markwayne Mullin, who left the chamber earlier this year after being confirmed as Homeland Security secretary.

The race drew national attention because President Donald Trump endorsed Hern early, discouraging several high-profile Republicans from entering the contest. Hern secured enough support to avoid a runoff and now enters the general election as the clear favorite in a state Democrats have not won at the Senate level since 1990.

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The result also highlights a broader midterm trend: Trump’s endorsements continue to carry significant weight in Republican primaries, though other contests around the country have shown limits to that influence.

Discussion around the race has focused on campaign spending, outside political money, and whether Oklahoma’s primary effectively became a coronation once Trump backed Hern. The general election is expected to be competitive on the Democratic side but remains strongly favorable to Republicans statewide.

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