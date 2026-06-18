OPEC is projecting that global oil demand will continue rising for decades, reaching about 124 million barrels per day by 2050 with no peak in sight, according to its latest long-term outlook.

The forecast carries major economic stakes because oil remains tied to transportation, aviation, shipping, petrochemicals and consumer prices. When oil markets tighten, the effects can move quickly through gasoline prices, airline fares, freight rates and the cost of goods.

OPEC’s view also sharpens a major split in the energy world. The International Energy Agency expects global oil demand to rise only modestly through 2030, reaching a plateau near 105.5 million barrels per day before flattening.

That disagreement matters for investors, governments and households. If OPEC is right, producers may argue for continued oil investment to prevent future shortages. If investment falls short while demand keeps climbing, prices could become more volatile and inflation pressure could last longer.

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For consumers, the most immediate economic link is energy inflation. Oil affects not only gasoline but also diesel-powered freight, air travel and petroleum-based products. Even when crude prices fall temporarily, long-term demand growth can keep markets sensitive to supply disruptions.

The forecast also affects central banks. Persistent energy costs can complicate inflation control by keeping headline prices elevated, even when other parts of the economy cool.

The next question is whether actual demand data follows OPEC’s long-term view or the IEA’s peak-demand outlook. That gap will shape energy policy, investment decisions and inflation risk for years.

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