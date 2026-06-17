The G7 summit’s AI session may have revealed more about the future of power than any formal policy announcement.

As President Donald Trump and other world leaders met in France this week, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis were invited to participate in discussions normally reserved for heads of state and senior government officials.

The meeting comes amid growing debate over who controls advanced artificial intelligence systems and whether access to those systems should be treated as a national-security issue. G7 leaders discussed a potential framework for allowing trusted allies access to cutting-edge AI models while balancing security concerns.

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European leaders have increasingly pushed for greater AI independence after recent U.S. restrictions highlighted how reliant many countries remain on American AI infrastructure.

The broader significance may be that AI companies are no longer being treated solely as technology firms. Their executives are increasingly participating in conversations traditionally reserved for governments, defense officials, and international institutions.

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