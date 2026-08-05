OpenAI’s first luxury influencer retreat drew widespread online criticism after creators shared lifestyle videos from a nature-focused resort in New York’s Hudson Valley.

The event, promoted by attendees as Summer Club, included farm-to-table dining, wellness activities, beekeeping, branded merchandise and sessions involving OpenAI products. OpenAI said the gathering was education-led and intended to help creators show followers practical uses for tools including ChatGPT Work.

The promotional strategy produced a different conversation.

Comments across TikTok, Instagram, X and Reddit focused on the environmental footprint of AI data centers, possible job displacement and the contrast between those concerns and videos showing cabins, baths and luxury amenities. Some commenters accused OpenAI of greenwashing. Others sarcastically suggested that attendees tour a data center instead.

The reaction also travelled farther than much of the original content. The Verge reported that two reaction clips received more than half a million combined views, while several attendee posts attracted comparatively limited engagement.

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Creator Grace McCarrick defended attending the retreat, saying her morals were not compromised and expressing enthusiasm about AI. OpenAI said it welcomed healthy debate and viewed creators as important partners in helping the public understand its products.

The central consequence is reputational rather than regulatory. OpenAI attempted to present its technology through familiar lifestyle marketing, but the imagery gave critics an opening to redirect attention toward infrastructure, resource consumption and workplace concerns.

What remains unclear is how the trip was financed. OpenAI did not tell Business Insider whether attendees were paid, whether travel and lodging were covered or whether participants were expected to publish content.

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