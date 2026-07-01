An Orlando woman died after an alligator attacked her in the Econlockhatchee River near the Barr Street Trailhead in Little Big Econ State Forest, turning a Sunday outing into a fatal wildlife encounter in Seminole County.

FOX 35 Orlando reported that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission identified the woman as Brittany Clark, 31. Officials said she had been hiking with her boyfriend and best friend before the group stopped to swim in the river.

FWC officials said the group was in about 3 feet of water when the alligator attacked. Clark’s boyfriend called 911 and tried to help free her, according to officials cited by local reports. She was taken for emergency care but died from her injuries.

Wildlife officers trapped and killed two large alligators in the area, one about 12 feet long and another about 13 feet long. FWC said DNA testing is needed to determine whether either animal was responsible for the fatal attack.

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The investigation carries local public-safety significance because the attack happened at a Central Florida recreation area used by hikers, swimmers, and residents seeking access to natural waterways. FWC officials have said alligators can be found in all 67 Florida counties and that any body of water may carry some risk.

Officials have not released a final investigative report. FWC has also not publicly confirmed which alligator was involved. Until that testing is complete, the central unanswered question is whether one of the two trapped animals was responsible.

For Central Florida residents, the practical takeaway is plain: natural waterways are not controlled swimming environments, and shallow water does not eliminate alligator risk.

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