Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 has delivered the biggest movie opening of 2026, earning an estimated $160 million across North America and approximately $312 million worldwide during its first weekend in theaters. The debut establishes a new franchise record, surpassing the opening of Toy Story 4 while becoming one of Pixar’s strongest theatrical launches ever.

The film reunites longtime favorites Woody and Buzz Lightyear while introducing a story that examines children’s growing relationship with digital technology. Returning voice actors include Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack, with Andrew Stanton directing the latest installment.

The performance represents more than another successful sequel. After several years of mixed theatrical results and changing audience habits following the pandemic, Toy Story 5 demonstrates that Pixar’s best-known franchises continue to generate strong demand on the big screen.

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The opening also reinforces Disney’s strategy of investing heavily in recognizable family entertainment. According to industry estimates, the film now ranks behind only Incredibles 2 among Pixar’s biggest domestic openings and has become the highest-grossing film launch of the year so far.

Strong audience scores and positive reviews suggest the film could enjoy a lengthy theatrical run through the summer, giving Disney another potential billion-dollar global performer if attendance remains steady in the coming weeks. Analysts will now watch whether the record-breaking debut translates into sustained momentum as additional summer blockbusters enter theaters.

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