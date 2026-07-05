Pennsylvania House Republicans have unveiled an 11-bill energy package they say would lower electric bills, expand baseload generation and strengthen grid reliability as extreme heat strains the regional power grid.

The proposal includes eliminating the Gross Receipts Tax on electric utility service, which Republicans say could reduce electric bills by nearly 6 percent. It also calls for a Department of Environmental Protection permit ombudsman, changes to environmental permit appeals, and replacing Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards with a reliability-focused standard.

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The timing gives the package stronger political signal. PJM, the regional grid operator serving Pennsylvania and other states, issued hot weather, Maximum Generation and Load Management alerts as demand approached record levels.

Reaction is split. Republican lawmakers are promoting the package as a way to keep lights on and costs down, while PA Environment Digest described the proposal as a rollback of environmental standards and citizen appeal rights.

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