A federal judge declared a mistrial in the arson case against Jonathan Rinderknecht, the man accused of starting the fire that prosecutors say later became the deadly Palisades Fire, leaving one of Los Angeles’ most closely watched wildfire accountability cases unresolved.

The jury was reportedly split 10–2 in favor of acquittal after deliberations, with U.S. District Judge Anne Hwang declaring a mistrial because jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict. Prosecutors said they intend to retry the case, and AP reported a retrial date was set for Oct. 19, 2026.

Rinderknecht was indicted on three federal counts: destruction of property by means of fire, arson affecting property used in interstate commerce, and timber set afire, according to the Justice Department’s case page. He has pleaded not guilty.

The legal consequence is plain: the mistrial does not clear Rinderknecht, but it shows prosecutors failed to convince all 12 jurors in the first trial. If convicted at retrial, he could face up to 45 years in prison.

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The case has deep Los Angeles-area stakes. The Palisades Fire killed 12 people, destroyed thousands of structures, and devastated communities from Pacific Palisades to Malibu. Prosecutors alleged the Jan. 1, 2025, Lachman fire smoldered before reigniting days later; the defense argued the government lacked direct proof and pointed to fireworks as an alternative explanation.

Public reaction is already divided. CBS Los Angeles reported Pacific Palisades residents were split over the mistrial, while major news outlets and social accounts focused on the 10–2 jury split and the coming retrial.

For fire survivors, the next trial means the central question remains unanswered: whether federal prosecutors can prove who started the blaze beyond a reasonable doubt.

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