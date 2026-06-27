A federal judge declared a mistrial in the arson case against Jonathan Rinderknecht, the man accused of starting the fire prosecutors say eventually became the deadly Palisades Fire. Jurors were reportedly split 10–2 in favor of acquittal after deliberations, leaving the Los Angeles case unresolved and setting up a potential October retrial.

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The case carries major local stakes. The Palisades Fire killed 12 people, destroyed thousands of structures across Pacific Palisades and Malibu, and caused massive property losses. Rinderknecht has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that carry up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

Social and local reaction centered on the jury split. CBS Los Angeles reported Pacific Palisades residents were divided over the mistrial, while major news accounts amplified the fact that most jurors reportedly favored acquittal.

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