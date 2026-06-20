A Los Angeles County economic analysis is warning that the proposed Paramount Skydance acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery could threaten approximately 2,500 jobs in Los Angeles County and about 6,000 jobs worldwide through corporate consolidation and operational overlap.

The report arrives as local officials intensify scrutiny of one of the largest proposed media mergers in recent years. Los Angeles County leaders previously directed the Department of Economic Opportunity to examine the transaction’s potential impact on employment, competition, and the region’s entertainment economy.

The concern centers on a familiar pattern in large corporate mergers: promised efficiencies can lead to overlapping departments, restructuring, and workforce reductions.

Those fears have particular resonance in Los Angeles, where more than 300,000 jobs are tied to the creative economy and where production activity has already faced pressure from labor disputes, industry contraction, and shifting streaming economics.

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County officials have repeatedly cited previous media mergers as reasons for caution. Supervisor Lindsey Horvath has argued that consolidation could reduce competition and create ripple effects across Hollywood’s workforce.

The companies involved have presented a different outlook. Paramount leadership has argued that the combined company would maintain production commitments, preserve key entertainment assets, and strengthen Hollywood’s ability to compete globally. Supporters of the deal have also pointed to projections suggesting expanded film output could create additional industry employment.

The merger remains subject to regulatory review, and the ultimate workforce impact will depend on how integration plans are implemented if the deal proceeds.

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