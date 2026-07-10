Patrick Dempsey has ended speculation that he might run for U.S. Senate in Maine, saying he will not enter the race after Graham Platner’s withdrawal created an urgent opening for Democrats.

The actor and Lewiston-Auburn native wrote that he seriously considered the question but decided against seeking office. AP reported that Dempsey said public service is honorable, but that he believes he can contribute more effectively through the work he has already built, including the Dempsey Center, which provides free support for people affected by cancer.

Dempsey did not endorse another Democrat. He also did not name Platner, instead arguing that Maine’s next senator should bring integrity and a different approach to governing.

The decision matters because Democrats now face a fast-moving replacement fight in one of the year’s most closely watched Senate races. Platner withdrew after a former girlfriend accused him of sexual assault, an allegation he denies. He had won the Democratic nomination to face Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November.

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CBS reported that Maine Democrats must make a replacement nomination by July 27 at 5 p.m. State law does not spell out exactly how the party must choose the replacement, and party officials have promised transparency while saying Platner will not control the process.

Public reaction has already turned toward process and legitimacy. The Progressive Change Campaign Committee urged an open process, while several possible candidates have expressed interest. CBS reported that Shenna Bellows, Troy Jackson, Nirav Shah, Dan Kleban and others have surfaced as potential contenders.

The practical consequence is clear. Dempsey’s refusal removes the highest-profile outsider name from consideration and increases pressure on Maine Democrats to quickly choose a nominee who can consolidate voters against Collins.

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