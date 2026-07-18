Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with misdemeanor hit and run after authorities said he struck a parked vehicle in Yountville, California, and left the scene.

The alleged crash happened July 3 in Napa County. Authorities said the parked vehicle was legally parked and unoccupied, and no injuries were reported. Prosecutors also filed an infraction connected to an alleged unlawful turn.

The case is scheduled for an August 14 court appearance. Authorities have said there was no evidence Pelosi was under the influence of alcohol in this incident.

The legal stakes are limited but real. California Vehicle Code 20002 covers property damage hit and run cases and requires a driver involved in a property damage collision to stop and provide identifying information or leave notice and notify authorities when the owner cannot be located. A conviction can bring up to six months in county jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

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The case is drawing national attention because Pelosi is married to one of the country’s most recognizable Democratic figures. It also follows his 2022 DUI conviction in Napa County, a detail that has shaped much of the online reaction even though officials have said alcohol was not a factor in the new case.

A family spokesperson told The Guardian that Pelosi acknowledged responsibility and apologized to the vehicle owner.

Online discussion has centered on whether the headline wording made clear Pelosi was accused of causing the crash, whether his age should prompt driving scrutiny, and whether a politically connected defendant will be treated like any other driver.

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