Pennsylvania House Republicans have unveiled an 11-bill energy package aimed at lowering electric bills, expanding baseload generation and strengthening grid reliability as extreme heat places new pressure on the regional power grid.

The package, announced July 1, includes proposals to eliminate the Gross Receipts Tax on electric utility service, create a Department of Environmental Protection permit ombudsman, change environmental permit appeals and replace Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards with a reliability-focused standard. Republicans say eliminating the utility tax could reduce electric bills by nearly 6%.

The timing is central to the political argument. PJM, the regional grid operator that serves Pennsylvania and other states, said extreme heat was pushing electricity demand toward near-record levels and issued a Maximum Generation Alert for July 3 while keeping a Hot Weather Alert in effect through July 4.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

Republican lawmakers say the package would remove permitting barriers, encourage new generation and help prevent brownouts or blackouts. The caucus announcement frames the bills around three priorities: building more energy, lowering costs and strengthening reliability.

But the proposal also opens a broader policy fight. PA Environment Digest described the package as eliminating alternative-energy standards, narrowing citizen appeal rights, ending the regulatory petition process and limiting Pennsylvania environmental standards to federal standards. The outlet also noted that full legislative language was not available at the time of its post.

That makes the next step important. The package’s political appeal is clear. Electric bills and grid reliability are immediate household concerns. The unresolved question is whether lawmakers can prove the bills would lower costs without weakening environmental oversight or public participation in permitting decisions.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →