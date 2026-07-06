Pennsylvania House Republicans have unveiled an 11-bill energy package they say would lower electric bills, expand baseload power generation and strengthen grid reliability as extreme heat strains the regional electric grid.

The proposal includes eliminating the Gross Receipts Tax on electric utility service, which Republicans say could reduce electric bills by nearly 6%. It also calls for a DEP permit ombudsman, changes to environmental permit appeals, alignment of state permitting standards with federal standards, and replacing Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards with a reliability-focused standard.

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The timing gives the package stronger political weight. PJM, the regional grid operator, said extreme heat was pushing demand toward near-record levels and issued reliability alerts during the same period.

The policy fight is already clear. Republicans frame the package as affordability and reliability reform. PA Environment Digest describes it as a rollback of environmental standards, alternative-energy rules and public appeal rights.

The next test is whether the proposals move beyond announcement language into bill text, committee action and budget negotiations.

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