Pennsylvania House Republicans are pushing a new 11-bill energy package aimed at lowering electric costs and strengthening grid reliability as extreme heat tests the regional power system.

The proposal, announced July 1 in Harrisburg, centers on three stated goals. Build more energy, lower costs, and strengthen the grid. The package includes changes to environmental permitting, a new Department of Environmental Protection permit ombudsman, limits on some permit appeal processes, and a shift away from Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards toward a reliability-focused standard.

The most direct consumer pitch is tax relief. Republicans say eliminating the Gross Receipts Tax on electric utility service could reduce electric bills by nearly 6 percent. The package also seeks to prevent Pennsylvania ratepayers from covering transmission costs Republicans argue are driven by other states’ energy policies.

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The timing gives the proposal a stronger policy hook. PJM issued hot weather, Maximum Generation and Load Management alerts as extreme heat pushed electricity demand near record levels across the regional grid. PJM said the alerts help keep generation available and prepare for possible demand response measures.

The package is already drawing competing reaction. Republican lawmakers and local outlets framed it around affordability and reliability. WKOK shared the story on X, and GOP lawmakers amplified the proposal on Facebook.

PA Environment Digest offered a sharper critique, saying the package would eliminate Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards, narrow citizen appeal rights, remove the citizen petition process for environmental rule changes, and limit state environmental standards to federal standards. It also noted that full legislative language was not available for every proposal.

The next test is whether the package moves beyond messaging and into committee action with bill text that clarifies the legal impact.

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