Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing scrutiny after reports that he personally removed multiple women and Black officers from Navy promotion lists despite recommendations from senior military boards.

According to reporting confirmed by several major outlets, the intervention affected officers who had already been selected for advancement to admiral ranks through the military’s traditional promotion process. Pentagon officials deny discrimination and argue promotions should be based solely on merit, qualifications, and performance. Critics contend the move represents an unprecedented political intrusion into a system designed to remain apolitical and merit-based.

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The controversy comes amid the Trump administration’s broader campaign against diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives across federal agencies and the armed forces. Hegseth has repeatedly argued that DEI programs undermine military effectiveness and has pushed to eliminate them from Pentagon operations.

The dispute has triggered concerns about military recruitment, retention, officer development, and the future makeup of senior military leadership.

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