The Pentagon is facing new scrutiny over how quickly it disclosed U.S. troop injuries from Iranian strikes, after reports said dozens of service members were hurt before the public received a fuller casualty picture.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said nearly 100 service members had some degree of injury since July 7 and that 96 percent had returned to duty. CBS reported that the Defense Casualty Analysis System listed 413 U.S. service members wounded in action since the start of the U.S.-Iran conflict, but did not include this month’s injuries at the time of its report.

The Pentagon denies that it hid the numbers. Parnell said casualty information is publicly available through DCAS and described most recent injuries as minor concussions. Acting Pentagon press secretary Joel Valdez also rejected the concealment claim, according to The Daily Beast’s summary of the dispute.

The issue has moved beyond a dispute over wording. In wartime, casualty reporting is one of the main ways the public and Congress measure the human cost of military action. Delayed or incomplete injury updates can weaken trust in official briefings, especially when U.S. forces are still under attack.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The controversy follows deadly Iranian strikes in Jordan and Iraq and a renewed U.S. military campaign against Iran. The Wall Street Journal reported that an Iranian missile struck housing units for U.S. troops at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, killing two service members and injuring others.

Democratic lawmakers have urged President Donald Trump to halt the war after recent troop deaths, while the administration has defended continued military action.

The next test is whether the Pentagon’s public casualty database and briefings catch up with battlefield reporting quickly enough to satisfy Congress, families, and the public.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →