The Pentagon’s Iran war funding problem is moving from the battlefield to Capitol Hill, where Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing questions over casualties, costs and the Trump administration’s request for more money.

AP reports that Senate appropriators are preparing to question Hegseth as Republicans push a 95 billion dollar budget package, including 70 billion dollars for military operations tied to the Iran war. The hearing follows new military casualty reports that brought the conflict’s U.S. death toll to 17, with more than 100 service members injured since early July.

The budget fight gives Congress a direct role in the next phase of the war. Lawmakers can approve more funding, demand restrictions, or try to use war powers authority to limit the administration’s military campaign. AP reports that the House has approved a war powers resolution limiting Trump’s ability to wage the war, but no measure has cleared both chambers and reached the president.

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The political reaction is visible. Sen. Patty Murray warned that the conflict could become another long running war, while Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer criticized Hegseth over transparency on casualties. Republican Rep. Warren Davidson has also objected to the package because the new funding is not offset with spending cuts.

Public reaction is another pressure point. An AP NORC poll found 65 percent of U.S. adults disapprove of Trump’s handling of Iran, while 53 percent said American military action had gone too far.

The consequence is larger than one hearing. The Pentagon is asking Congress to keep financing a costly conflict while lawmakers weigh casualties, deficits, military readiness and public opposition.

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