The Pentagon will conduct a review of U.S. troop deployments in Europe over the next six months, a move that could reshape Washington’s military presence on the continent and increase pressure on NATO allies to take greater responsibility for regional defense.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the review during a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels. He said the assessment would examine America’s force posture while ensuring European allies move toward what he described as primary responsibility for defending Europe.

The announcement comes amid a broader U.S. effort to reduce some military capabilities assigned to NATO’s crisis-response framework. Recent changes include reductions in aircraft, drones, and naval assets available to the alliance during emergencies. NATO officials have acknowledged that allies are attempting to fill those gaps, but some European leaders warn the transition will take time.

Hegseth also criticized NATO members that have failed to meet defense spending expectations and questioned the reliability of allies that did not support U.S. military operations involving Iran. His remarks reflect growing tension between Washington and some European governments over burden-sharing and strategic priorities.

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The review does not automatically mean troop withdrawals are imminent. However, it follows months of signals from the Trump administration that Europe should prepare for a reduced U.S. military role. NATO’s top military officials have previously indicated that any future reductions would likely occur over several years rather than immediately.

Europe has relied heavily on American military capabilities for decades. Any significant reduction in U.S. forces could accelerate defense spending increases across NATO and alter how the alliance plans for future crises, particularly as Russia remains a central security concern.

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