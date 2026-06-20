The Pentagon has told lawmakers it needs approximately $80 billion to cover expenses related to the Iran war and other outstanding obligations, according to a Wall Street Journal report cited by Reuters. Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg reportedly discussed the funding needs with members of Congress this week as administration officials prepare a possible supplemental spending request.

The request would represent one of the largest war-related funding packages since the conflict began. Pentagon leaders have warned for months that military operations, munitions replacement, and other unplanned deployments were placing pressure on existing defense accounts.

Lawmakers have repeatedly sought a clearer accounting of the war’s costs. Pentagon estimates have ranged from roughly $25 billion to nearly $29 billion in direct expenses, though officials and analysts have suggested the broader financial impact could be significantly higher once equipment replacement, force readiness, and economic effects are included.

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The funding debate arrives as Congress faces broader disputes over federal spending and military priorities. Some lawmakers have questioned whether additional war funding should move forward without more detailed reporting on costs and objectives. Others argue the Pentagon must quickly replenish munitions and maintain readiness for other global threats.

The Pentagon declined comment on the report, and Reuters said it could not independently verify all details. Any supplemental request would still require approval from the White House Office of Management and Budget before reaching Congress.

What happens next could shape one of Washington’s biggest spending fights in the months ahead.

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