The Pentagon has told lawmakers it needs roughly $80 billion to cover costs tied to the Iran war and other bills, according to a Wall Street Journal report cited by Reuters. Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg reportedly informed members of Congress that a supplemental funding request could soon be submitted as the administration seeks additional resources beyond the existing defense budget.

The request comes after months of questions from lawmakers about the true cost of the conflict. Pentagon officials previously estimated direct war expenses at roughly $25 billion to $29 billion, though concerns have grown over munitions use, force deployments, and longer-term military readiness.

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An $80 billion supplemental request would likely trigger a major debate on Capitol Hill over war funding, federal spending, and defense priorities ahead of key political battles later this year. Congressional approval is not guaranteed, and lawmakers from both parties have previously raised questions about transparency and authorization for the conflict.

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