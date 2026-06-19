Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s reported decision to remove multiple women and Black officers from Navy promotion lists has become one of the highest-profile flashpoints in the Trump administration’s campaign against diversity, equity, and inclusion programs inside the federal government.

Multiple news organizations have reported that Hegseth intervened in promotion decisions that had already been vetted through traditional military review processes. Those removed included women and Black officers who had been recommended for advancement by senior military leadership.

Pentagon officials have rejected allegations that race or gender motivated the decisions.

“The era of promoting based on race and gender is over,” the Pentagon said in public messaging defending the administration’s approach. Officials argue promotions should be determined solely by merit, qualifications, and performance.

Critics, however, argue that the removals disproportionately affected women and minority officers and could undermine confidence in a promotion system historically designed to remain insulated from politics. AP reporting found some female officers now fear advancement opportunities could become more limited under the current leadership.

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The dispute fits within a broader administration effort to dismantle DEI programs throughout government. Since returning to office, President Donald Trump and his allies have argued that diversity-based initiatives weaken institutions by prioritizing identity over performance. Supporters see the Pentagon actions as fulfilling campaign promises to restore what they describe as merit-based standards.

Opponents contend the moves risk discouraging talented officers from pursuing leadership positions and could create new recruiting and retention challenges in a military already competing for qualified personnel.

The long-term impact may extend beyond a handful of promotions. The debate now centers on who gets to define merit, how leadership pipelines are built, and whether diversity initiatives represent institutional strength or political interference.

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