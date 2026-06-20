Polish President Karol Nawrocki announced Friday that he is revoking the Order of the White Eagle from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, citing Kyiv’s decision to name a military unit after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).

The Order of the White Eagle is Poland’s highest state honor and was awarded to Zelenskyy in 2023 by former President Andrzej Duda for his role in strengthening bilateral relations and defending European security.

Nawrocki argued that honoring the UPA crosses a historical red line for Poland. The organization remains one of the most divisive symbols in Polish-Ukrainian relations. While many Ukrainians view the UPA as a force that resisted Soviet control and fought for independence, Poland links it to the Volhynia massacres and other wartime killings of Polish civilians.

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The move immediately triggered criticism from Ukrainian officials. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described the revocation as a strategic mistake, while intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov announced he would return a Polish state award in protest.

The dispute also exposed divisions inside Poland. Prime Minister Donald Tusk called for calm and warned that escalating tensions could benefit Russia, which continues its war against Ukraine.

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s most important supporters since Russia’s 2022 invasion. Any sustained deterioration in relations between Warsaw and Kyiv could complicate regional diplomacy, reconstruction planning, and efforts to maintain a united European front against Moscow.

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